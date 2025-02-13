Ontario votes: Party leaders gearing up for first debate, some heading north

Some Ontario party leaders are heading north today as they gear up for the first debate of the election campaign, set to take place Friday in North Bay.

But their travels along the campaign trail may be hampered by a winter storm that could bring significant snowfall to large swathes of the province.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will start her day with a morning announcement in Barrie and then make her way to Nipissing, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles is set to announce her party’s northern platform in Sudbury.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be coming off a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., in his capacity as Ontario premier, but he has no public events scheduled today.

Green Party Leader Mike Schrenier is sticking to southern Ontario for now, with a morning announcement in Caledon related to Highway 413.

The snap election will be held Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.