February 12, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario votes: Some party leaders campaigning in Toronto, Ford remains in Washington

As Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford spends another day in Washington, D.C., in his capacity as Ontario premier, his opponents will continue courting votes ahead of the provincial election.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is expected to make another health-care announcement in Toronto and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be in the city.

The Greens are set to become the first party to release a full election platform.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles has no public events scheduled today.

Ford is in Washington with other premiers on a joint mission to stave off U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Ford has justified calling the snap election set for Feb. 27 by saying he needs an even bigger mandate to deal with four years of Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.

