Ontario’s acting auditor general to release annual report with focus on health care

TORONTO — Ontario’s acting auditor general is set to release his annual report today.

The report will focus on twelve topics including several on various aspects of health care.

Acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos will release value-for-money audits on emergency departments, hospitals in northern Ontario, Public Health Ontario and on long-term care homes.

There will also be reports on the sustainability of science centres, including an examination of the province’s plan to move the Ontario Science Centre to a redeveloped Ontario Place in Toronto.

The proposed move has caused uproar among local residents.

But Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has said science programming will remain in some form after the Ontario Science Centre moves from its current east-end location.

