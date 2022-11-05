Ontario’s fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing

TORONTO — The Ontario Labour Relations Board is to hear another day of testimony on the government’s application to deem yesterday’s walkout by education workers illegal.

The board began hearing arguments after the minister of education made an application to deem the walkout unlawful.

The province also alleges two union leaders counselled its members to go on an unlawful strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers, argues the action was a political protest and not a strike.

Thousands of education workers hit picket lines across the province to voice their concerns over a bill passed Thursday by the Ford government that took away their right to strike and imposed a four-year contract.

The job action closed numerous schools and the union has said the protest will continue indefinitely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.