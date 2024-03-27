Ontario’s gaming commission monitoring NBA’s investigation of Raptors’ Jontay Porter

March 27, 2024 at 17 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it’s closely monitoring an investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter.

The NBA confirmed Monday that it’s investigating Porter after irregularities in bets surrounding his performances in two recent Raptors games.

Ontario is currently the only province where registered private vendors can offer online sports betting.

AGCO is responsible for regulating betting in the province including safeguarding against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other sports betting integrity issues. 

A spokesman says AGCO is currently engaged with all relevant parties on the Porter investigation, including registered gaming operators, independent integrity monitors and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Since the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits cheating while playing a game or betting with intent to defraud someone, provincial police will determine if any criminal investigation is warranted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

