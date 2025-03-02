Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

March 2, 2025 at 0 h 18 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man.

The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information on the case shows Toronto police officers responded to domestic incident in the area of Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road on Friday evening.

The agency says officers made attempts to communicate with a man inside the home, which were all unsuccessful.

Early Saturday morning, police deployed a drone into the residence, which located the man dead.

The SIU says an investigation team has been assigned to the case and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.

It asks anyone with information about the case to get in touch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump’s Ukraine comments rile Europeans
Ontario News

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump’s Ukraine comments rile Europeans

LONDON, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence…