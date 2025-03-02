Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man found dead inside Scarborough home

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after the death of a 53-year-old Scarborough man.

The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information on the case shows Toronto police officers responded to domestic incident in the area of Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road on Friday evening.

The agency says officers made attempts to communicate with a man inside the home, which were all unsuccessful.

Early Saturday morning, police deployed a drone into the residence, which located the man dead.

The SIU says an investigation team has been assigned to the case and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.

It asks anyone with information about the case to get in touch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.