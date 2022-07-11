Ontario’s SIU investigating man’s death in Toronto after police interaction

TORONTO — Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it’s investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in North York early this morning.

A release from the SIU says the man died after an interaction with police at a residence on Saturday evening.

It says police responded to a call and found a man in mental distress holding a knife and making threats.

Police say the man experienced medical distress after two officers took him into custody and that officers provided care until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead just after midnight on Sunday.

The SIU says three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.