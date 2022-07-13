Ontario’s top doctor to share details on fourth dose access, free rapid test program

July 13, 2022 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s top public health doctor is set to share details today on the province’s plans to expand access to fourth COVID-19 shots. 

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is also expected to give an update on the future of the province’s free rapid antigen test program that is set to expire at the end of the month. 

Moore’s morning press conference follows calls for more details on Ontario’s fourth-dose rollout amid a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant. 

People aged 60 and older, immunocompromised people and Indigenous people are among the select groups currently eligible for second booster shots, but access is not yet open to all adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended booster shots this fall in advance of a possible COVID wave. 

Moore said last week that the province was considering expanding eligibility for fourth doses and promised a decision would come soon. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

