Opening arguments expected in Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Opening arguments are expected to get underway today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard is facing a sexual assault charge for an incident alleged to have happened on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The former Hedley frontman pleaded not guilty to that charge on Monday.

His trial is taking place in nearby Haileybury, a community within Temiskaming Shores in the northeastern part of the province.

Hoggard had elected at the end of last year to be tried by a jury in the Superior Court of Justice.

The selection of jurors took place on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.