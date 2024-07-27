OPP arrest 2, search for suspect and victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction

Police in northern Ontario have made two arrests linked to an alleged abduction on Manitoulin Island but are still on the hunt for two people, including the victim.

Ontario provincial police allege 27-year-old William Paibomsai-Lesage was approached by two men on Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday morning, assaulted and forced into a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Ontario licence plate BZ320028.

Police describe Paibomsai-Lesage’s as Indigenous, 6-feet-tall, with a medium build, noting he was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and red athletic pants. They say they’re concerned for his safety.

Two suspects have been arrested and face kidnapping charges, but the OPP and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service are on the lookout for a third.

Police say the outstanding suspect is a 6-foot-tall Indigenous man with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black pullover top and dark pants.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024

