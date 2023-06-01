OPP charge 21-year-old in Pembroke double homicide of Mississauga teens

PEMBROKE, Ont. — A 21-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged with the murders of two 16-year-old boys and the attempted murder of a third teen over the Victoria Day long weekend, provincial police said Wednesday as they investigated what they called a targeted shooting.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday without incident with the help of Ottawa police. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

“While we have arrested one person, the investigation is far from over. Now is the time for witnesses to come forward,” Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton said during a Wednesday news conference.

“We cannot speculate as to whether additional charges will be laid against anyone else at this point.”

Police say the double homicide in Pembroke, Ont., – which they have called a targeted shooting – has shaken the small city about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa and the surrounding community.

Two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga were killed and a third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was injured in the early morning shooting on May 22, police said.

Police have identified the two victims as Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson.

Officers were called to a home shortly before 3 a.m. where they found two people with life-threatening injuries, OPP said. One died in hospital and the other survived.

Police said the third teen was found in the “immediate area” of the house.

The accused made an appearance before a court in Pembroke on Wednesday and was remanded into custody, with his next date set for June 21, OPP said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.