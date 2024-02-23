OPP, Homeland Security investigation seizes 274 guns, leads to 16 Ontario arrests

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with U.S. law enforcement has led to what they call a record-breaking gun bust. 

OPP say the investigation with U.S. Homeland Security resulted in 274 illegal firearms being seized in the U.S. and Ontario. 

Police say 106 guns were seized in Ontario and 168 were seized in the U.S. before they could be smuggled into the province. 

Investigators say police infiltrated an alleged group of smugglers trying to bring guns across the border into the Greater Toronto Area. 

Police say 16 people in Ontario have been arrested.

They say the suspects were also allegedly trafficking a large amount of drugs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

