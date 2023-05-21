OPP investigate fatal shooting in Renfrew as search for suspect underway

May 20, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on May 20, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
OPP investigate fatal shooting in Renfrew as search for suspect underway

RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Renfrew after a person was fatally shot at a home on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the residence on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police have not identified, was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say the suspect fled the scene before their arrival and believe the victim was targeted in an isolated incident.

They say Renfrew residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation remains in its early stages.

Police are also urging the public to report suspicious activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
Ontario News

Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers

TORONTO — An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission…

Ryan Mountcastle’s three-run homer powers Orioles past Blue Jays 6-2
Ontario News

Ryan Mountcastle’s three-run homer powers Orioles past Blue Jays 6-2

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' vaunted offence has been sputtering against divisional rivals this…