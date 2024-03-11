OPP investigating after early morning shooting on Highway 6; few details released

HAMILTON — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a shooting on Highway 6 east of Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Police say they received the report of the shooting just before 5 a.m., and the investigation is continuing.

The Highway Safety Division Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services has since taken over the investigation.

Few details have been released, but police say they are appealing to the public for help with the investigation.

Police say anyone who was in the area of Highway 6 in the 5th Concession East area between 5 and 6 a.m., and was a witness or has dash camera footage or any other information to contact Burlington OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.