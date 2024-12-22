OPP investigating fatal collision Saturday in northwest Ontario

December 22, 2024 at 15 h 05 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

MARATHON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday evening in Marathon, Ont.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 17 involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the collision site in Marathon, which is located midway between Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger and the driver in the commercial motor vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say collision reconstructionists are assisting in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Family of man fatally shot by Hamilton police seeks answers, SIU investigating
Ontario News

Family of man fatally shot by Hamilton police seeks answers, SIU investigating

Family members of a man who was fatally shot by Hamilton police over the weekend say they want answers…

Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in the city’s west end as homicide
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in the city’s west end as homicide

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a Thursday morning stabbing in…

Alan Young, lawyer and scholar known for landmark legal challenges, dies at age 69
Ontario News

Alan Young, lawyer and scholar known for landmark legal challenges, dies at age 69

TORONTO — York University says Alan Young, a lawyer and legal scholar known for leading the challenge…