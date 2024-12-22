OPP investigating fatal collision Saturday in northwest Ontario

MARATHON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday evening in Marathon, Ont.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 17 involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the collision site in Marathon, which is located midway between Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger and the driver in the commercial motor vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say collision reconstructionists are assisting in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.