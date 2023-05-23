OPP name 41-year-old man as victim in fatal Renfrew shooting

May 23, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on May 23, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
OPP name 41-year-old man as victim in fatal Renfrew shooting

RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in the Town of Renfrew on Friday night.

OPP believe Jonathan Logan, a 41-year-old man from Renfrew County, was targeted in the shooting.

Police say they were called to the residence on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Logan was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP say the suspect fled the scene before their arrival and remains at large.

Police continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering
Ontario News

Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering

TORONTO — Halton Region police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly shooting a firework…

Ontario engineer regulator drops Canadian experience qualification
Ontario News

Ontario engineer regulator drops Canadian experience qualification

TORONTO — Internationally trained engineers no longer require Canadian work experience to be licensed…