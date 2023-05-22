OPP nane 41-year-old man as victim in fatal Renfrew shooting

May 22, 2023 at 19 h 37 min
The Canadian Press
RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in the Town of Renfrew on Friday night.

OPP believe Jonathan Logan, a 41-year-old man from Renfrew County, was targeted in the shooting.

Police say they were called to the residence on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Logan was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP say the suspect fled the scene before their arrival and remains at large.

Police continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2023.

