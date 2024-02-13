OrganiGram: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.6 million.

