OrganiGram: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

December 19, 2023 at 18 h 22 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $184.6 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $120 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI

