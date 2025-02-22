Organizers of Canada House cancel space at 2025 South By Southwest festival

TORONTO — Canadian talent will have one fewer space to network at this year’s South By Southwest music and film festival in Austin, Texas.

Telefilm says in a statement it’s decided to cancel its annual Canada House at the 2025 edition of SXSW next month, but it didn’t provide a reason or respond to questions for comment.

However, one of the participant organizations says it pulled out of Canada House due to rising costs and political uncertainty with the United States.

Canada House has been a regular presence at the U.S. festival, giving homegrown talent a venue to connect for business deals and showcase musical talent.

Andrew Cash, president and CEO of the Canadian Independent Music Association, says his organization decided last week to cancel their single-day booking at Canada House.

The former member of Parliament and musician cited the weak Canadian dollar and unpredictable Canada-U.S. relations as some reasons that made it difficult to “feel confident about making an investment” at the festival this year.

The relationship between the two countries has strained in recent months as U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested annexing Canada and threatened tariffs on all Canadian imports, which are currently set for early March.

“We really have no idea what the context and climate is going to be mid-March, and it made it difficult for me to kind of want to step confidently forward,” Cash said.

“The back and forth between Canada and the United States, and the fact that we don’t know what is coming down the chute.”

Telefilm’s senior vice-president of industry development Francesca Accinelli said in a statement that the organization will still be part of the Canadian Innovation Lounge, which focuses on technology.

“We are excited to continue celebrating and promoting Canadian teams whose films or projects are in selection at SXSW,” Accinelli added.

Representatives for South By Southwest did not return requests for comment.

The festival runs from March 7 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.