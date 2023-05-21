Orioles activate RHP Givens off 15-day IL, option Irvin

The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Mychal Givens off the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Cole Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Givens had not pitched this season because of inflammation in his left knee. He went 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in six relief appearances with Double-A Bowie and Norfolk.

The eight-year veteran signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Baltimore last December, rejoining the team he pitched for between 2015 and 2020.

Givens has also pitched for Colorado, Cincinnati, the Cubs and the Mets.

In 419 career appearances, all but one in relief, Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 31 saves.

