Orioles promote 2B prospect Connor Norby for MLB debut against the Blue Jays on Monday

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles prospect Connor Norby will make his major league debut against Toronto on Monday night.

Norby and left-hander Nick Vespi were brought up from Triple-A Norfolk before the opener of a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Norby will play second base and bat ninth against former Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. He’ll wear jersey No. 12.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Norby hit .286 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 51 games at Triple-A.

The Orioles put infielder Jorge Mateo on the seven-day concussion list, and right-hander Thyago Vieira was designated for assignment.

Mateo left Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay in the fourth inning after being struck by teammate Cedric Mullins’ bat while Mullins was loosening up around the on-deck circle.

Also Monday, the Orioles said left-hander John Means had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Means had the same surgery in April 2022.

Means is eligible for free agency following the 2024 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb