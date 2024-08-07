Orioles scratch starter Grayson Rodriguez because of back and shoulder pain minutes before 1st pitch

August 7, 2024 — Changed at 20 h 40 min on August 6, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Orioles scratch starter Grayson Rodriguez because of back and shoulder pain minutes before 1st pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was scratched from Tuesday’s start at Toronto minutes before the first pitch because of pain in his upper back and shoulder.

Right-handed reliever Albert Suárez got the start in place of Rodriguez.

The Orioles said Rodriguez was scratched because of discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi and teres major, two muscles that help move the upper arm.

Rodriguez was on the injured list April 30-May 18 because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts for the AL East-leading Orioles, tied with Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Kansas City’s Julio Lugo for the major league lead in victories.

Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Rodriguez has won five of his last six decisions. He went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie last season.

Suárez struck out six in five shutout innings. He walked two and allowed two hits, both singles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

Guerrero Jr. hits three-run homer to power Blue Jays to 6-5 win over Orioles
Ontario News

Guerrero Jr. hits three-run homer to power Blue Jays to 6-5 win over Orioles

TORONTO — With 100 games to go in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to…

Hays hits two homers to power Orioles to 7-2 victory over Blue Jays in series opener
Ontario News

Hays hits two homers to power Orioles to 7-2 victory over Blue Jays in series opener

TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles showed off their depth Monday with a four-homer performance in a 7-2…

Guerrero, Varsho help Blue Jays sweep Rangers with 7-3 victory
Ontario News

Guerrero, Varsho help Blue Jays sweep Rangers with 7-3 victory

TORONTO — Breaking up is never easy, but with the backdrop of a fast-approaching trade deadline the Toronto Blue Jays got their act…