Orlando City beats Toronto 2-0 to spoil captain Michael Bradley’s final game before retirement

October 22, 2023 at 0 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Duncan McGuire scored two goals 11 minutes apart in the second half and Orlando City beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to spoil captain Michael Bradley’s final game before retirement.

Orlando (18-7-9) is 6-0-1 in the last seven meetings with Toronto after going 2-8-2 in the first 12 matchups. OC had won the last two by 4-0 scores. Orlando, which already set club records for points and wins, tied the club record with 55 goals this season.

Toronto (4-20-10) ends the season on a seven-game losing streak, having won just one of its last 18 games in all competitions.

McGuire, a second-half substitute, passed Damani Ralph for the second-most goals (13) by a draft pick in their first MLS season out of college. Only Cyle Larin (17) in 2015 had more in his first MLS season.

lt was Bradley’s 308th game in all competitions for Toronto.

