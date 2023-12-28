Osisko Mining renews share buyback program

December 28, 2023 at 15 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
Osisko Mining renews share buyback program

TORONTO — Osisko Mining Inc. says the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plans to renew its normal course share buyback program.

Under the terms of the notice, Osisko could acquire up to about 36.5 million common shares through the program.

The program runs between Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, with a daily maximum purchase of 191,304 shares.

Osisko says that as of Dec. 19 it had 370.8 million common shares issued and outstanding.

During its 2023 program, Osisko was approved to buy up to 29 million shares and actually bought just under 14 million shares.

Companies routinely conduct share buyback programs as a way to return capital to shareholders and to try to boost share price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:OSK)

