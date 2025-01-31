Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026

January 31, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on January 31, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026

The federal government says it is deferring the implementation of a hike to the capital gains inclusion rate to next year.

The deferral moves back the implementation of the change from June 25, 2024 to January 1, 2026.

The deferral offers a reprieve for Canadians and businesses who were seeking clarity as the tax deadline nears.

The hike is meant to raise the portion of capital gains on which companies pay tax to two-thirds from one-half. The policy would also apply to individuals with capital gains earnings above $250,000.

While the hike was proposed in the Liberals’ latest federal budget and introduced later as a ways and means motion, it hasn’t passed in Parliament, which is prorogued until March 24.

However, the Canada Revenue Agency had already started to administer the changes because parliamentary convention dictates that taxation proposals are effective as soon as the government tables a notice of ways and means motion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Possible scenarios that could play out in Ottawa as the Liberal government teeters
Ontario News

Possible scenarios that could play out in Ottawa as the Liberal government teeters

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be reflecting on his future over the holidays after…

‘No better time’ to hire Canadians: Ottawa to restrict low-wage foreign workers
Ontario News

‘No better time’ to hire Canadians: Ottawa to restrict low-wage foreign workers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadian workers as his government…

Ottawa considers changes to reduce number of temporary foreign workers in Canada
Ontario News

Ottawa considers changes to reduce number of temporary foreign workers in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible…