Ottawa gives Via Rail 30 days to make changes after passengers stranded

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has given Via Rail a deadline to make some changes following a train delay that left passengers stranded over the weekend.

Rodriguez told Via Rail in a letter it has 30 days to update its emergency management action plan and he encourages it to work with Transport Canada to institute an updated communications protocol in the same time-frame.

He’s also asking for an independent investigation into the incident in which passengers were stranded for 10 hours as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.

Rodriguez called the incident “unacceptable for Canadians” and asked that Via Rail’s board “report to me on the corrective actions to be implemented.”

The updated plan must provide details about communication with passengers, he said.

“Via Rail must also explain how it intends to provide basic care of passengers (e.g., potable water, food, functioning toilets) and other services, such as a reliable access to telephone and internet connectivity, by looking at alternative solutions.”

Rodriguez said he also expects the plan to “clarify the level of compensation to passengers when such disruptive events occur.”

He noted Via Rail previously said it had addressed issues following similar disruptions during the 2022 holiday season, but he said that plan “failed” when tested last weekend.

Via Rail said in a statement the length of time passengers were stuck on the train is “unacceptable.”

The Crown corporation says it will commission an independent review and has already started implementing various measures.

It previously confirmed a train broke down between Montreal and Quebec City after experiencing two consecutive mechanical issues.

Rodriguez said in his letter he is “concerned that a breakdown happened with a new fleet,” and wants “to be sure Via Rail is taking the right steps, including working with suppliers, to fix the problem.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

— With files from Mickey Djuric