Ottawa Homicide Unit taking over crime scene with multiple victims confirmed deceased

March 7, 2024 at 8 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
Police in Ottawa say one person was arrested this morning and is in custody following the city’s latest homicide.

They say multiple victims were found dead at the scene, which is in the suburb south of the city.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say there is no threat to the public concerning the case.

The city’s homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

An update with more details is expected later this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7,
2024.

