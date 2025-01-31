Ottawa names a new chief adviser on combating human trafficking

OTTAWA — The federal government has appointed a long-time advocate for victims’ rights to help lead Canada’s efforts to tackle human trafficking.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree announced Thursday that Jennifer Richardson will be the new chief adviser to the federal government on human trafficking, with a three-year mandate.

“Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our approach to combating this crime is informed by those with lived experience and best serves the needs of victims and survivors,” he told a press conference in Ottawa.

Richardson — who is herself a survivor of human trafficking — served as the first director of Ontario’s Anti-Human Trafficking Coordination Office. She said the complex issue is not one that can be addressed by one department or organization.

“Tackling this crime requires a strong partnership, open and transparent dialogue grounded in respect, and a commitment to action. It also means strengthening supports upstream for those who are at risk of being trafficked and for those who are currently being trafficked,” she said, joining the announcement virtually.

As chief adviser to the federal government, Richardson will offer recommendations to Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

Richardson is also expected to work with Anandasangaree to respond to many of the recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Richardson’s appointment is part of a national strategy to combat human trafficking launched in 2019.

In recent weeks, McGuinty has been working to convince the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada takes border security seriously.

Trump has repeatedly cited drug trafficking and illegal immigration to justify his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S.

Anandasangaree said the timing of Richardson’s appointment has nothing to do with the Trump administration.

“Human trafficking is an international phenomenon, one that impacts particularly vulnerable women, particularly Indigenous women, girls, two-spirited and gender-diverse people,” he said.

Richardson said that while human trafficking is mainly a domestic problem in Canada, co-operation with the U.S. should remain strong.

Richardson’s position is to be funded through a national anti-trafficking strategy that comes with an annual $10.3 million budget. It also funds other measures such as a confidential hotline that connects victims and survivors to law enforcement, emergency shelters and other services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.