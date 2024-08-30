Ottawa posts federal deficit of $2.9B from April to June

August 30, 2024 at 15 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
Ottawa posts federal deficit of $2.9B from April to June

OTTAWA — The Finance Department says the federal deficit was $2.9 billion over the first three months of the fiscal year.

The result compared with a $3.6-billion surplus for the same period a year earlier

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses for the April-to-June period totalled $107.5 billion, up from $93.8 billion for the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue amounted to $120.4 billion, up from $110.6 billion a year earlier, largely reflecting higher tax revenue.

Public debt charges totalled $13.9 billion, up from $10.7 billion a year ago, due to higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses amounted to $1.9 billion, down from a loss of $2.5 billion a year ago.

