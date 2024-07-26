Ottawa Redblacks chase fourth straight home win when they host the Calgary Stampeders

OTTAWA — Dru Brown has the Ottawa Redblacks in unfamiliar territory.

Ottawa (4-2) hosts the Calgary Stampeders (3-3) on Friday night. The Redblacks have matched the best start in their 10-year history _ first recorded in 2018 _ and a victory would give the franchise five wins from its opening seven games for the first time ever.

Heady stuff considering Brown is in his first season as Ottawa’s starter.

And there’s been no place like home for the Redblacks, who’ve won their first three contests at TD Place. Ottawa looks to improve to 4-0 at home for the first time since 1978.

Calgary is 0-3 on the road and 1-8 in its last nine games away from McMahon Stadium. But the Stampeders have had success in Ottawa, winning their last five visits to the Canadian capital.

The Stampeders are coming off a 25-24 home win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday night. They had just one practice to prepare for the Redblacks.

“Because the team we’re playing we haven’t played before, we’re not familiar with them,” said Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson. “They do different things so you’ve got to at least have some change-ups.

“You’ve got to play fast. You can’t play slow, you can’t be thinking, you can’t be unsure of what you’re doing. They’re too good for that. So, we hopefully can, yes, simplify and play fast.”

Predictably, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce isn’t satisfied despite his team’s solid start.

“To be honest, I’m always going say I think we could be good be better,” Dyce said with a laugh. “You know, I’m proud of what these guys have accomplished, the effort they’ve put in and the belief they have in themselves and their teammates.

“I told them at the beginning of the year that I thought they were special group. They’re showing me they’re not afraid of hard work every single week and they show me the drive that they want to be better every week.”

Calgary should present a solid challenge for Ottawa, which is coming off consecutive victories over the Edmonton Elks (0-6).

Brown has thrown for 1,556 yards, just behind Calgary’s Jake Maier (1,559). Maier had 307 yards and three TDs last week against B.C. and has recorded touchdown passes in nine straight contests.

Brown, who joined the Redblacks following three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, likes Ottawa’s swagger.

“I think there’s definitely a confidence in the locker room, one another and everyone in themselves, which is awesome,” said Brown. “You know, I think we believe we can win every game and, you know, we believe we can win every rep.

“I think when you stack a bunch of guys that think that way on a team, it usually ends up being good for us.”

Ottawa will have additional leadership on the sidelines as veteran Jeremiah Masoli will dress as the team’s third quarterback. Masoli, 35, suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon just over a year ago and appeared in just five games the last two seasons with the Redblacks.

“It took a lot, obviously, coming off two season-enders,” said Masoli, who missed much of the 2023 campaign with a leg injury. “Just thankful to be able to be in this position, ready for whatever the team needs.”

Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka will make his season debut for Ottawa while defensive back Adrian Frye will replace the injured Tobias Harris.

Defensive lineman Julian Howsare, defensive backs Demerio Houston and Ben Labrosse as well as receiver Cam Echols will all return to Calgary’s lineup.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Contributing to the Redblacks’ successful start has been 20 players having started all six of games so far. A total of 24 players have made at least four starts.

PLAY TO THE END: All six of Calgary’s games and five of Ottawa’s six contests have gone down to the final three minutes.

QB STREAK: Maier will make his 33rd start for Calgary, which will tie him for the third-longest streak in club history with Jeff Garcia and former Redblack Henry Burris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.