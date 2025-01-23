Ottawa Redblacks re-sign American receivers Hardy, Addison

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed all-star receiver Justin Hardy to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

Hardy finished second in the CFL last season with 1,343 receiving yards despite missing two games.

He had a league-leading 97 receptions while hauling in five touchdowns. Hardy also ran the ball nine times for 76 yards.

The 32-year-old from Washington made seven catches for 83 yards in Ottawa’s East Division semifinal loss to Toronto.

Hardy had a breakout season with Ottawa in 2023 when he had 1,009 yards and three touchdowns on 85 catches, earning an East all-star nod.

Before joining Ottawa in 2022, Hardy had 946 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 95 catches over five seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

“Over the past two seasons, Justin has established himself as one of the league’s elite receivers,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said in a release.

“His relentless pursuit of excellence, professionalism and leadership provide us with both consistency and big play ability. We are thrilled to have him back for 2025.”

Earlier, the Redblacks signed another receiver to a one-year contract extension after coming to terms with 31-year-old Bralon Addison.

Both Hardy and Addison were scheduled to become a free agents Feb. 11.

Addison had 41 catches for 433 yards and three TDs in 10 regular-season games last year. He also made two starts at running back, rushing for 151 yards on 27 carries (5.6-yard average).

The five-foot-nine, 197-pound Addison enters his third season with Ottawa and seventh in the CFL. He began his career in Canada with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 21-22).

Addison has appeared in 49 career CFL regular-season games, registering 231 catches for 2,718 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also has 80 carries for 449 yards and a TD.

—

Toronto Argonauts re-sign veteran receiver Damonte Coxie

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed veteran American receiver Damonte Coxie.

Coxie was slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound Coxie had 59 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs — in 17 regular-season games for the Grey Cup champions. Coxie enters his fourth season with Toronto.

The former Memphis star has appeared in 38 regular-season games with Toronto, recording 113 catches for 1,857 yards and nine touchdowns.

—

Roughriders release Ajou

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian wide receiver Ajou Ajou to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Ajou was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL draft.

He had 20 receptions for 307 yards in 2024, including a 110-yard breakout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.