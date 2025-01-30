Ottawa Redblacks release veteran American defensive back Brandin Dandridge

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks released veteran American defensive back Brandin Dandridge on Wednesday.

Dandridge, 28, appeared in nine regular-season games in 2024, registering 28 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound Dandridge spent five seasons with Ottawa. He recorded 90 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 40 regular-season contests.

He was an East Division all-star in 2023.

Edmonton Elks sign long-snapper Burton-Krahn to two-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn to a two-year extension.

Burton-Krahn appeared in all 18 regular-season games with Edmonton in 2024. He registered a career-high seven special-teams tackles.

Edmonton selected the Victoria native in the third round, No. 23 overall, of the 2023 CFL draft out of the University of British Columbia.

The Elks also signed linebacker Clayton Isbell and defensive backs Harold Nash III and Alfred (Stevie) Stephens IV. All three players are Americans.

Calgary Stampeder Ryan Leder announces retirement from football

CALGARY — Calgary Stampeder Ryan Leder has retired from football.

Leeder saw action on both sides of the ball in 2024, his rookie campaign in the CFL. The former McMaster Marauder started the year as a defensive lineman before being converted to fullback later in the season.

Leder appeared in all 18 regular-season games with Calgary. He had three tackles, two special-teams takedowns, a sack and four-yard reception.

The Stampeders selected Leder in the fifth round of the ’23 CFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.