January 20, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on January 20, 2025
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Redblacks sign American quarterback Crum to one-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterback Dustin Crum to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Crum was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

Crum, 26, dressed for all 18 regular-season games last year, completing 31-of-45 passes for 320 yards with two interceptions backing up incumbent Dru Brown.

He also ran 39 times, totalling 206 yards (7.1-yard average) and seven touchdowns.

Crum enters his third season with Ottawa. He has appeared in 36 career CFL regular-season games, completing 297-of-431 passes (68.9 per cent) for 3,429 yards with 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Crum has also rushed 135 times for 918 yards (seven-yard average) and 16 touchdowns.

Calgary Stampeders re-sign American running back Mills

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed American running back Dedrick Mills.

Mills, the Stampeders’ rushing leader the last two seasons, was eligible to become a CFL free agent next month.

The five-foot-10, 227-pound Mills ran for a career-high 923 yards on 163 carries (5.7-yard average) and a touchdown in 13 games last season, 12 starts. He also had 31 catches for 327 yards, also a career best.

Over three seasons in Calgary, the 28-year-old Mills has appeared in 33 career regular-season games. He has run for 2,184 yards (5.9-yard average) and seven touchdowns while recording 65 receptions for 555 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

