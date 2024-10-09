Ottawa Redblacks sign American quarterback Tyrie Adams to contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterback Tyrie Adams to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

Adams, 27, hasn’t thrown a pass in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2023 against Edmonton. In that game, he completed 14-of-20 passes for 185 yards and a TD while rushing three times for 31 yards in a 26-7 victory.

Adams, a Florida native, played collegiately at Western Carolina (2016-19). He left as the school’s all-time leader in completions (739), pass attempts (1,172), passing yards (8,978), TDs (64) and total offensive yards (11,525).

In 2021, Adams played for the Salina Liberty of Champions Indoor Football. He completed 70.9 per cent of his passes for 944 yards and 25 touchdowns while being named its offensive rookie of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.