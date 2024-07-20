Ottawa says it has ‘taken note’ of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements

July 20, 2024 at 0 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ottawa says it has ‘taken note’ of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements

OTTAWA — The federal government says it has “taken note” of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada acknowledged the nonbinding opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in a statement Friday.

The spokesperson says it has been the position of consecutive Canadian governments not to recognize permanent Israeli control over territories that were occupied in 1967.

The statement says illegal settlements are an obstacle to a just and lasting peace in the area.

The UN court called for Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

The court said Israel had no right to sovereignty in the territories, and was violating international laws against acquiring territory by force.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
Ontario News

Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage

TORONTO — A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, backed up border crossings…