Ottawa Senators edge Detroit Red Wings on night of “Pizza Line” reunion

OTTAWA — While the Ottawa Senators would have loved to honour three of their most prolific scorers with a high-scoring performance, they were more than satisfied to eke out a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The night featured the reunion of the Senators’ “Pizza Line” of Dany Heatley, Jason Spezza and Daniel Alfredsson, who led Ottawa to an Eastern Conference title in 2007.

While Alfredsson, now an assistant coach with Ottawa, and Spezza, the assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have maintained visible ties to Ottawa, Heatley had not been back at Canadian Tire Centre in a decade. His last previous appearance was in December 2014 when he played for the Anaheim Ducks.

The “Pizza Line” nickname came from a promotion where spectators would receive a free slice of pizza whenever the Senators scored six or more goals in a game. The trio’s high-scoring performances made this a frequent occurrence, cementing the line’s reputation.

Heatley’s four-year tenure in Ottawa was defined by remarkable achievements, including back-to-back 50-goal seasons, but his departure left a bitter taste for many fans and angered then-owner Eugene Melnyk.

Following the Senators’ failure to make the playoffs in 2009, Heatley requested a trade. While he cited his diminished role on the team, he declined to fully explain the reasons behind his decision, adding to the controversy surrounding his exit.

The Senators traded him to the San Jose Sharks that summer. In his first visit back to Ottawa, he received a frosty reception with loud boos every time he touched the puck..

“I mean, we’re all used to some criticism, but it got a little deep,” Heatley said Thursday of the vitriol at the time. “But I guess the one thing I will say is, when I did want to leave it was nothing to do with the city or the fans.

“I said earlier, these are four of the best years of my life, not only hockey-wise, but off the ice, friendship-wise and that’s really what I want to say to the city and the fans. I still love them.”

It appears time really does heal all wounds. Heatley, Spezza and Alfredsson performed a ceremonial puck drop and were greeted by a celebratory ovation.

Heatley credited new owner Michael Andlauer for his return.

“It’s the first time I’ve been invited back,” admitted Heatley. “So, (I) never said no to coming back.”

During the Pizza Line’s four seasons, the Senators posted a strong regular-season record of 179-112-37.

Over that period, Heatley scored 180 goals and recorded 362 points. Alfredsson was close behind with 353 points (136-217) and Spezza had 342 points (119-223).

While the three have remained in touch over the years, they said it was special to be reunited.

“I don’t think people realize the work you put in together, so that when you see each other, it brings back just all the positive memories,” said Spezza.

The trio planned to get together for a late-night dinner and thanks to Josh Norris’ late-game heroics, scoring the game-winning goal with 41.6 seconds remaining, there was even more to celebrate.

Norris had given the Senators (11-12-2) a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Alex DeBrincat tied it with a power-play goal in the third for Detroit (10-12-4).

Things looked like they were headed to extra time when Norris, a Michigan native, scored his second of the game to end Ottawa’s two-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.