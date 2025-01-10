Ottawa Senators sign forward Ridly Greig to four-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Ridly Greig to a four-year, US$13-million contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.25 million.

Greig, 22, has appeared in 129 NHL games over parts of three seasons with the Senators.

The Lethbridge, Alta., native set career highs with 72 games played, 13 goals, 13 assists and 26 points in 2023-24 — his first full NHL campaign.

Greig was selected 28th overall by Ottawa at the 2020 draft.

The Senators, who have four lost four straight and six of seven, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

