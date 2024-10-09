Ottawa Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension.

The NHL team says the deal is worth US$33 million with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Ottawa acquired the 31-year-old Ullmark last June in a trade with the Boston Bruins.

Ullmark has a 138-73-23 record over nine NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston.

He won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s most outstanding goaltender for his play in the 2022-23 season.

The Senators open their season on Thursday at home against the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.