Ottawa teen faces murder charges in alleged targeted shooting of GTA 16-year-olds

January 11, 2024 at 16 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
PEMBROKE, Ont. — Police say they have made another arrest in the May 2023 deaths of two teens from the Greater Toronto Area, charging a 17-year-old from Ottawa with murder. 

Ontario Provincial Police say the 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. 

Police allege two 16-year-olds from Mississauga were killed on May 22 in a targeted shooting in Pembroke, a city northwest of Ottawa. 

OPP say a third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured. 

Days after the alleged murders, a 21-year-old from Ottawa was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm. 

Police have identified the two teens who died as Noah Annis and Alando Davidson. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

