Ottawa’s Crum earns top quarterback grading in CFL honour roll

TORONTO — Another week, another CFL honour roll nod for Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum.

Crum earned a top quarterback grade of 92.9 on Tuesday for his play in Ottawa’s 36-28 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Crum finished 21-of-26 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 53 yards.

Crum was also the top quarterback last week with a grading of 88.7.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Montreal’s William Stanback was the top-graded running back (77.5) while Toronto’s Dejon Brissett (80.0) had the top figure for receivers. Ottawa’s offensive line had a top combined grade of 75.6 while Montreal’s Justin Lawrence (75.1) had the highest individual score.

Toronto’s Wynton McManis, who had two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in the Argos’ 29-14 home win over Hamilton, led the way for linebackers (91.2). Ottawa’s Bryce Carter (91.9) was the top-graded defensive lineman while Montreal’s Marc-Antoine Dequoy (91.5) had the best grade among defensive backs.

Saskatchewan’s Adam Korsak was the top-graded kicker/punter (76.0) while Montreal’s Jake Harty earned the top special-teams grade (90.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.