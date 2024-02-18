Ottawa’s Rideau Canal skateway set to partially reopen today after closure

February 18, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ottawa’s Rideau Canal skateway set to partially reopen today after closure

OTTAWA — A section of Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal is to open for a second time this winter as slightly chillier temperatures return to the nation’s capital.

The National Capital Commission says in a social media post that the skateway will partially reopen near Pretoria Bridge at around noon Sunday with a warning that ice conditions can change.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was closed due to warm temperatures just four days after it opened on Jan. 24.

Many in the nation’s capital have been relieved the canal ice has been thick enough to skate on this season after the skateway remained closed all of last winter for the first time in its history.

Skaters who have already glided on the canal this winter have said the ice is in rough condition, though.

The NCC says its crew flooded the skateway to thicken the ice before Sunday’s reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Matthews has 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs rout Ducks 9-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his second straight hat trick to push his NHL-leading goals total to 48 and added two assists…

‘Crushing it’: Auston Matthews nets another hat trick, Maple Leafs hammer Ducks 9-2
Ontario News

‘Crushing it’: Auston Matthews nets another hat trick, Maple Leafs hammer Ducks 9-2

TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is long past being in awe of his best player. Auston…