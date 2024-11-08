Ottawa’s TikTok order sends mixed messages to users, experts say

November 7, 2024 at 19 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ottawa’s TikTok order sends mixed messages to users, experts say

TORONTO — By ordering TikTok to shut down its Canadian operations but not banning the app, digital media experts say the federal government is sending mixed messages that make it too hard for the average user to decide whether they should remain on the platform.

Richard Lachman says the government’s messaging around the order was confusing because it conveyed to people that there is some trouble with TikTok, but didn’t give them enough information to know how alarmed they should be about the social media platform.

Without knowing more about what concerned the government, the associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Radio and Television Arts School of Media says all Canadians can do is make an uninformed decision.

Philip Mai, co-director of Toronto Metropolitan University’s Social Media Lab, agrees. He says without knowing more about what worried the government, Canadians must treat TikTok use as a personal choice.

The federal government said Wednesday that it wants TikTok to close its Canadian operations because of national security risks but has yet to detail its specific concerns with the platform.

Lawmakers and security experts in other countries have feared TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance could be compelled to assist the organization’s home country with intelligence gathering, putting other nations and their citizens at risk.

his report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate
Ontario News

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate

TORONTO — Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to…