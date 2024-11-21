Our Lady Peace, Mike Weir among Canada’s Walk of Fame honourees for 2025

TORONTO — Rock band Our Lady Peace, golf star Mike Weir and actress Tonya Williams are among those set to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame next year.

They will join Juno-winning guitarist Liona Boyd, pioneering cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone David and War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt.

The Walk of Fame, which honours notable Canadians for their exceptional achievements, will celebrate inductees with an awards show in Toronto in June.

Next year’s honourees will join more than 230 Canadians who have been commemorated on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

That includes Dr. Frank J. Hayden, the kinesiology professor whose research sparked the Special Olympics movement, who was this year’s sole inductee.

Additional inductees, along with plans for public events, will be announced next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

