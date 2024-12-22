Oysters distributed in B.C., Alberta, Ontario recalled for norovirus contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to possible norovirus contamination of certain oysters distributed in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The agency says the recall covers certain Fanny Bay, Sunseeker and Cloudy Bay oysters under the Taylor Shellfish Canada brand.

The recall says most of the affected oysters were harvested and processed in early December, although some may have been harvested as early as Nov. 27.

The agency says consumers who have purchased the recalled oysters should discard or return the products to the point-of-sale, and those experiencing symptoms should seek medical care.

Norovirus symptoms, which can start as quickly as 12 hours after exposure, include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps.

The agency says while most people who contract the virus recover within a couple of days, some severe cases may require hospitalization and intravenous injections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.