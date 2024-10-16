Palestinians who fled Gaza to receive transitional financial assistance from Ottawa

October 16, 2024 at 18 h 09 min
Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Palestinians who have fled Gaza will receive transitional financial assistance and supports after they arrive in Canada.

The Immigration Department says the funds will help cover basic needs, such as shelter, food and clothing, with more details to be shared at a later date.

The government will also offer temporary health coverage for three months, settlement services such as language training as well as the ability to apply for study and open work permits without fees.

The assistance will be available to Palestinians who fled the conflict in Gaza, regardless of whether they came to Canada via the special temporary immigration pathway for extended family or as regular temporary residents.

More than 4,000 applications have been accepted for processing under the temporary pathway but the federal government says only 334 people have arrived in Canada.

Another 248 Palestinians have approved temporary resident visas or permits and would also be eligible for the assistance when they arrive in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

