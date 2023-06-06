Papineau comes up short in U.S. Open qualifier tourney in Toronto

June 5, 2023 at 23 h 18 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Ryan Gerard, Vincent Norrman and Ryan Armour earned the three spots up for grabs at a U-S Open qualifying tournament at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Monday.

Gerard, of Stuart, Fla., topped the 27-player field with a two-round total of 129, 11-under par. Norrman, from Sweden, was three strokes back, while Armour, from Silver Lake, Ohio, finished at 7-under.

Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, was the top Canadian at 4-under through 36 holes, three shots behind Armour.

Michael Block, a club pro who made headlines when he tied for 15th at the P-G-A Championship, missed a spot when he finished at 5-under.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rogers sends framework for TTC service deal to federal industry minister
Ontario News

Rogers sends framework for TTC service deal to federal industry minister

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. in May sent federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne…

Ottawa police officer confronted child for flipping the bird: human rights lawyer
Ontario News

Ottawa police officer confronted child for flipping the bird: human rights lawyer

The actions of an Ottawa police officer are under review after cops allegedly pulled over a school bus…