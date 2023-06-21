Paralympian, other advocates set to hit the road for ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

TORONTO — This year’s contestants on “The Amazing Race Canada” say they’re hitting the road to inspire members of their communities.

CTV says teams include Paralympic Gold medallist Tyler Turner and his girlfriend Kayleen VanderRee, who want to show that disabled people can “take home the gold.”

Meanwhile, friends and “drag sisters” Jermaine Aranha and Justin Baird want to serve as an inspiration for other LGBTQ people.

Teammates Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw are friends and former and current pro-wrestlers who also say they’re racing for the LGBTQ community. 

Two teams want to inspire Indigenous youth: siblings Shayla Oulette Stonechild and Joel Oulette, and couple Deven Condo-Mitchell and Amanda Larocque.

Season 9 of “The Amazing Race Canada” is set to air on Tuesdays, starting July 4.

Contestants also include: mental health advocates Ty Smith and Kat Kastner; YouTubers Derek Gottenbos and Jaspal Sidhu; friends Gracie Lowes and Lily Bateman; married couple Allie Seller and Eddie Parinas; and friends Ben Chutta and Anwar Ahmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.

