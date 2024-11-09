Parsons makes 20 saves for shutout as Rangers down Greyhounds 4-0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 20 saves for the shutout as Kitchener downed Sault Ste. Marie 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.
Matthew Andonovski, Andrew Vermeulen, Trent Swick and Luca Romano tallied for the Rangers.
COLTS 3 WOLVES 2
SUDBURY – Kashawn Aitcheson had the overtime winner to lift the Colts over the Wolves.
Aitcheson also had an assist on Cole Beaudoin’s goal. Riley Patterson also scored for Barrie.
FIREBIRDS 4 PETES 1
FLINT – Christopher Thibodeau scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Peterborough Petes.
Jimmy Lombardi and Blake Smith had the other goals for Flint.
ICEDOGS 4 STING 3
NIAGARA – Ryan Roobroeck’s game-winner at 19:12 of the third period helped the Icedogs edge the Sting.
It was his third goal of the game.
KNIGHTS 6 BATTALION 2
LONDON – Sam Dickinson scored a hat trick as the London Knights topped the North Bay Battalion.
Henry Brzustewicz scored twice for London.
STORM 7 OTTERS 4
GUELPH – Parker Snelgrove scored twice as the Guelph Storm downed the Erie Otters.
Leo Serlin scored twice while Jett Luchanko, Cam Allen and Carter Stevens added singles for Guelph.
67’S 5 STEELHEADS 1
OTTAWA – Luca Pinelli scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s topped the Brampton Steelheads.
Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 43 of 48 shots.
FRONTENACS 2 GENERALS 1
KINGSTON – Maleek McGowan knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:10 of the third period as the Frontenacs edged the Generals.
Jacob Battaglia had the other goal for Kingston.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.