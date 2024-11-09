Parsons makes 20 saves for shutout as Rangers down Greyhounds 4-0

November 9, 2024 at 3 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 20 saves for the shutout as Kitchener downed Sault Ste. Marie 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Matthew Andonovski, Andrew Vermeulen, Trent Swick and Luca Romano tallied for the Rangers.

COLTS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY – Kashawn Aitcheson had the overtime winner to lift the Colts over the Wolves.

Aitcheson also had an assist on Cole Beaudoin’s goal. Riley Patterson also scored for Barrie.

FIREBIRDS 4 PETES 1

FLINT – Christopher Thibodeau scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Peterborough Petes.

Jimmy Lombardi and Blake Smith had the other goals for Flint.

ICEDOGS 4 STING 3

NIAGARA – Ryan Roobroeck’s game-winner at 19:12 of the third period helped the Icedogs edge the Sting.

It was his third goal of the game.

KNIGHTS 6 BATTALION 2

LONDON – Sam Dickinson scored a hat trick as the London Knights topped the North Bay Battalion.

Henry Brzustewicz scored twice for London.

STORM 7 OTTERS 4

GUELPH – Parker Snelgrove scored twice as the Guelph Storm downed the Erie Otters.

Leo Serlin scored twice while Jett Luchanko, Cam Allen and Carter Stevens added singles for Guelph.

67’S 5 STEELHEADS 1

OTTAWA – Luca Pinelli scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s topped the Brampton Steelheads.

Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 43 of 48 shots.

FRONTENACS 2 GENERALS 1

KINGSTON – Maleek McGowan knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:10 of the third period as the Frontenacs edged the Generals.

Jacob Battaglia had the other goal for Kingston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Marner, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 3-1 win over Red Wings

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night. …