Parsons makes 20 saves for shutout as Rangers down Greyhounds 4-0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 20 saves for the shutout as Kitchener downed Sault Ste. Marie 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Matthew Andonovski, Andrew Vermeulen, Trent Swick and Luca Romano tallied for the Rangers.

COLTS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY – Kashawn Aitcheson had the overtime winner to lift the Colts over the Wolves.

Aitcheson also had an assist on Cole Beaudoin’s goal. Riley Patterson also scored for Barrie.

FIREBIRDS 4 PETES 1

FLINT – Christopher Thibodeau scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Peterborough Petes.

Jimmy Lombardi and Blake Smith had the other goals for Flint.

ICEDOGS 4 STING 3

NIAGARA – Ryan Roobroeck’s game-winner at 19:12 of the third period helped the Icedogs edge the Sting.

It was his third goal of the game.

KNIGHTS 6 BATTALION 2

LONDON – Sam Dickinson scored a hat trick as the London Knights topped the North Bay Battalion.

Henry Brzustewicz scored twice for London.

STORM 7 OTTERS 4

GUELPH – Parker Snelgrove scored twice as the Guelph Storm downed the Erie Otters.

Leo Serlin scored twice while Jett Luchanko, Cam Allen and Carter Stevens added singles for Guelph.

67’S 5 STEELHEADS 1

OTTAWA – Luca Pinelli scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s topped the Brampton Steelheads.

Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 43 of 48 shots.

FRONTENACS 2 GENERALS 1

KINGSTON – Maleek McGowan knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:10 of the third period as the Frontenacs edged the Generals.

Jacob Battaglia had the other goal for Kingston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.