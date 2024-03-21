Partner of slain Toronto police officer set to testify at murder trial

March 21, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Partner of slain Toronto police officer set to testify at murder trial

TORONTO — The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer’s partner today.

Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and Forbes were in plain clothes when they arrived at the garage to investigate a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

In their opening remarks to the jury on Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers painted drastically different pictures of the events that led to Northrup’s death.

The defence argued the officer’s death was a “tragic accident” caused by a misunderstanding and fear, while the Crown pinned it on a series of choices made by Zameer over a few short moments.

Jurors watched security footage from the area around city hall as well as the garage on Wednesday, but were told the video from the parking area is limited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023
Ontario News

Toronto reports 21 mpox cases so far this year, after 27 cases in all of 2023

TORONTO — Twenty one cases of mpox have been confirmed in Toronto since the start of this year compared…

Toronto mayor lays out FIFA oversight and advisory groups amid cost overrun concerns
Ontario News

Toronto mayor lays out FIFA oversight and advisory groups amid cost overrun concerns

Toronto's mayor promised transparency Wednesday in the city's efforts to co-host the 2026 FIFA World…

Toronto Public Health confirms second case of measles in 2024
Ontario News

Toronto Public Health confirms second case of measles in 2024

Toronto Public Health is investigating the second lab-confirmed case of measles in the city this year. The department says this case…